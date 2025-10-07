Suspected bird flu outbreak ‘devastating’ for business owner and wider industry

Andrew Muir updated the Assembly on the situation on Tuesday as a cull of 23,000 birds commenced at the broiler breeder poultry premises outside Omagh

The discovery of suspected bird flu at a commercial poultry premises in Co Tyrone is "devastating" for the business owner and the wider industry in Northern Ireland , the Agriculture minister has said.

The Department of Agriculture , Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) initiated disease control measures after the suspected case of notifiable highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was reported on Friday.

As well as the cull of all poultry on the site, temporary control zones (TCZ) have been introduced in the wider area to mitigate onward disease spread.

Mr Muir told MLAs that the business involved was an "exemplar" in terms of its bio-security precautions and the discovery of the suspected outbreak highlighted the "challenges" associated with protecting the local poultry industry from avian flu.

The minister said the business owner would be compensated for the thousands of birds culled at the direction of his department.

"This is devastating news for the premises owner concerned and also for the wider industry," he said.

The minister added: " Northern Ireland relies heavily on the wider agri-food industry as a source of employment.

Poultry and egg production contributes significantly to the agri-food economy and is valued at over £600 million and it is vital that we protect this industry.

"In terms of actions taken, I want to outline the measures being taken by my department in response to this incursion.

"My department commenced a full depopulation of the site on Tuesday October 7 2025 .

"I want to put on record my thanks for the engagement and cooperation of the flock owner during a time which I recognise is incredibly difficult for them and their families.

"My department has also implemented disease control zones, which have been placed around the premises, and the necessary surveillance activities are ongoing.

"All flock keepers within disease control zones will be contacted with information on the restrictions and on the requirements laid down by my department for the movement of poultry and poultry related products, and a movement licensing centre has been established to facilitate these movements.

"My departmental officials, including the chief veterinary officer ( Brian Dooher ), remain in close contact with colleagues across other jurisdictions and are keeping key stakeholders in the industry updated."

Earlier this year, thousands of birds were culled and sanitation actions carried out at premises in Magherafelt in Co Londonderry and Cookstown, Pomeroy and Stewartstown in Co Tyrone where cases had been confirmed.

Mr Muir later announced an avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ), which imposed a range of compulsory biosecurity controls on poultry flocks, to address the risk.