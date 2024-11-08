Tax change for pick-up trucks 'a slap in the face for Northern Irish farmers' says Countryside Alliance

The head of the Countryside Alliance in Northern Ireland says it is a “slap in the face” to farmers for the government to change how their pick-up trucks are classified.

Currently double-cab vehicles (a pickup truck with a front and rear passenger sections) with a carrying capacity of one tonne are classed as goods vehicles.

Instead, thanks to an initially-overlooked clause in the Autumn Budget, they are now to be treated as company cars for tax purposes.

The tax categories which will be affected are capital allowances, benefits-in-kind, and some deductions from business profits.

A Nissan Navara - one of the types of vehicles which could be affected by the tax changes - on display at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show, Switzerland. (Photo by Robert Hradil/Getty Images)

According to the Countryside Alliance, the upshot of this is that the average tax bill for such trucks could more than triple.

Gary McCartney, director for Northern Ireland of the Countryside Alliance, said: “Double-cab pickups are essential tools of trade for a huge variety of professions: farmers, builders, gamekeepers, electricians and more.

"That is why HMRC classes them as goods vehicles for tax purposes, and it’s why we and others fought to keep their status when the last UK government tried to change it. We won that concession back in February.

"For the new government to go back on it, tax these vehicles like company cars and hit the businesses that need them with a tax hike of up to 211% feels like a slap in the face.