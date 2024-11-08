Tax change for pick-up trucks 'a slap in the face for Northern Irish farmers' says Countryside Alliance
Currently double-cab vehicles (a pickup truck with a front and rear passenger sections) with a carrying capacity of one tonne are classed as goods vehicles.
Instead, thanks to an initially-overlooked clause in the Autumn Budget, they are now to be treated as company cars for tax purposes.
The tax categories which will be affected are capital allowances, benefits-in-kind, and some deductions from business profits.
According to the Countryside Alliance, the upshot of this is that the average tax bill for such trucks could more than triple.
Gary McCartney, director for Northern Ireland of the Countryside Alliance, said: “Double-cab pickups are essential tools of trade for a huge variety of professions: farmers, builders, gamekeepers, electricians and more.
"That is why HMRC classes them as goods vehicles for tax purposes, and it’s why we and others fought to keep their status when the last UK government tried to change it. We won that concession back in February.
"For the new government to go back on it, tax these vehicles like company cars and hit the businesses that need them with a tax hike of up to 211% feels like a slap in the face.
“Coming on top of the inheritance tax changes that will make it harder to pass on a family farm to the next generation, this is yet another body blow for Northern Ireland’s hard-pressed farmers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.