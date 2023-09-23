The Old Castle at Hillsborough hosts society’s annual show (1853)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dinner took place in the evening in the Royal Corporation Arms Hotel with Fitzherbert Filgate, Esq, “in the unavoidable absence of the Marquis of Downshire”, was in the the chair.

About seventy gentlemen sat down to dinner, among, whom the News Letter's correspondent who attended the dinner noticed the Fitzherbert Filgate, Esq, who occupied the chair; S K Mulholland, Esq, vice chairman; James C Moreland, Esq, Dr Croker, John Borthwick, Esq, Kilroot; James B Fowler, Esq, secretary of the society; George W Braddell, Esq, Thomas McCaws, Esq, John Mitchell, Esq; Messrs Thomas Cunningham, Belfast; William Donaldson, Belfast; Charles Nash, John McCluhan, James Wilson, Carrickfergus; John Nelsons, John Pattersson, Bernard Mercer, William Brereton, Samuel Phoenix, Robert Morrow, Thomas Stafford, Samuel Finlay, William McCullough, John Mulligan, James McCullen, Henry Johnston &c.,

The News Letter noted that the following men acted as judges at the show:

Co Down farmer John Beck, left, Cascum, Banbridge, is pictured in late July 1980, receiving the keys for a new Dronningborg D400 hydrostatic combine harvester from Mr Dolway Johnston, director of Cyril Johnston and Company Ltd, Carryduff. Looking on is Hubert Adams, service manager. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

For horses, Stanley McClintock, Esq, Shane's Castle, Dr Croker, Hillsborough, and Mr Thomas McCormick, Newtownbreda.

For cattle, Thomas McCaw, Esq, Lisnashanker, Mr William Maul, Lisbur, and Mr John Phillips, Mosside.

For sheep, pigs, “&c.”: Mr Harrison, Dublin, Mr Edward Berwick, Moira, and Mr Daniel Munroe, Moira.

The following awards were made during the Kilwarlin and Castlereagh Society’s cattle show and dinner:

Three-year-old Julia Murdoch from Castle Farm, Comber, on her pony Squirel of Netherby with Ingrid Casey of Lisbane, Comber, at the Antrim Show in July 1980. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Farmers class – Class A – Best cultivated farms, section A, first prize, William Brereton, second, Robert Morrow, third, John Woods. Section 1, first prize, Hugh Robinson, second, no competition. Section 2, first prize, Mrs I Megarry, second, James Wood. Section 3, first, Isaac Green, second, David Erwin. Section 4, first Samuel Gibson, second, Edward Magoveny. Section 5, first, James Blackburn, second, John Green. Section 6, first, John Matthews. Section 8, first prize John Lavery, second, James Nicholson. Section 10, first prize, Hugh Graham second, William Morrow. Section 11, first prize, John Scott and second, Robert Spence.

Class B, Green crops, Section 1, first prize to John Nelson. Section 2, prize to Mrs L Megarry. Section 3, prize to Isaac Green. Section 4, prize to John Patterson. Section 5, prize to John Blackburn. Section 6, prize to John Mathews. Section 8, prize to John Lavery. Section 10, prize to William Morrow. Section 11, prize to Robert Mehaffy.

Class C, Flax, for the best half-acre of flax – first prize, Robert Morrow, second, John Mathews and third, R B Green.

Class D – Bulls, Section 1, for the best bull of any age, Robert Mehaffey. Section 2, for the best two-year-old bull, Mrs L Megarry. Section 3, for the best one-year-old bull, Hugh Robinson. Section 4, for the best bull calf, calved since the 1st January, 1853, William Burgess.

Seventeen-year-old Dianne Foster from Greyabbey, Co Down, pictured in late July 1980, with her pony, Woodvale Silver Charm, at the Antrim Show which was held in the Castle Grounds. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Class E, Cows, Section 1, for the best milch cow, either in calf or with a calf at her foot, first prize, Mrs L Megarry, second, John Beatty, third, Mrs L Megarry. Section 2, for the best two-year-old heifer, first prize, William Mulligan, second, Hugh Robinson, third, William Mulligan. Section 3, for the best yearly heifer, first prize, William Brereton, second, Mrs L Megarry, third, Robert Morrow. Section 4, for the best heifer calf, first prize, William Mulligan, second, R Spence, third, Robert Mehaffey.

Class F, Sheep, for the best ram, first, Robert Morrow, second, James Morrow. For the best ewe, first, J Morrow, second, R Morrow.

Class G, Pigs – Section 1, for the best boar, first Robert Morrow, second, Robert Morrow, third, Hugh Martin. Section 2, best brood sow, having had a litter of pigs since 1st January, 1853, or with pig, first prize, William Brereton, second, John Bell, third, William Burgess.

