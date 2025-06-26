UFU says ‘most farmers finally getting just rewards’ as incomes rise - but warns that arable farms are being left behind

​The UFU says that “the majority of farm families are finally being fairly rewarded” as new figures show a rise in farm incomes.

However, the union also warned that arable farmers in particular are still “struggling to make ends meet”.

Figures published by the Department of Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) today indicate the total income from farming in the region rose by 62.5% (56.2% in real-terms), from £471 million in 2023 to £766 million in 2024.

This includes a 9% increase in the value of output from livestock, a 3% increase for field crops, and a 10% increase for horticulture.

The UFU has hailed a general rise in farm incomes - but has warned that the arable sector is still struggling (photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Dairy was the largest contributor to the total value of gross output at £1.1 billion in 2024, an increase of 21% between 2023 and 2024, while the annual average farm-gate milk price increased by 17% to 41p per litre.

The output value of cattle (4% higher), sheep (8%) and eggs (16%) increased, while the output value for poultry decreased by 7%, and the value of the pig sector also decreased by 1%.

The total cost of fertilisers in 2024 decreased by 11%, and the total machinery expenses decreased by 1% to £199 million as a result of an 8% decrease in the cost of fuel and oils.

Stormont Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir welcomed the figures.

William Irvine is president of the UFU, and has commented on the latest DAERA data

"This increase is due to improved market prices for milk, beef and lamb combined with some reduction in feed and fertiliser prices for the 2024 year," he said.

"Farm level income estimates also show that increases are expected for each of the individual farm types, however I appreciate that markets have been particularly volatile over the last five years and changes in farm incomes between years are reflective of this."

However, the UFU said “the arable sector is not experiencing the same financial lift as some sectors”, adding: “Many local arable farmers are currently receiving less than the cost of production for their grain, highlighting the ongoing volatility within certain sectors.”

In a statement, its president William Irvine said: “It’s heartening news for Northern Ireland's farming community to see such an increase in incomes.

"The figures are testament to the sheer determination and unwavering commitment of our farm families. After navigating immense challenges, our farmers are seeing their tireless efforts reflected in their incomes.

“With that said, not all farm families are receiving the return they deserve. Our arable farmers are barely getting by which is extremely worrying.

"We are always acutely aware that the unpredictability of agriculture means that specific sectors continue to face unique pressures and challenges, but for the agri-food industry and economy to thrive, every commodity and farm business must be rewarded fairly for the high-quality produce they produce.