The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has hit out at the BBC for cancelling a "critical" meeting with it about plans to cut the farming slot from Good Morning Ulster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UFU said the BBC has "yet again" devalued the farming community by cancelling the meeting with UFU representatives. The timing of the discussion was vital, the UFU said, to urge the BBC to reconsider their plans to cut Farm Gate from Radio Ulster in the New Year.

UFU president David Brown said: “We have received correspondence from the BBC that they want to cancel our meeting on 20 December and hope to reschedule in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"By the New Year, Farm Gate will already be axed, and our public broadcaster who has a duty to inform and educate everyone in society on matters of interest, will have knowingly cut off a key channel of communication isolating farming families. It gives the impression that this approach is being taken to minimise interference as those with decision making powers progress with removing this important output that caters to our rural communities.”

UFU president David Brown says the BBC has devalued the farming community by cancelling a critical meeting with UFU representatives over plans to cut its farming slot from Radio Ulster. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

A BBC spokesperson responded: “We had asked for a meeting with UFU representatives and hope to do this in January. This meeting will allow us to give them an update on our thinking around, and ambitions for, BBC coverage of farming, rural affairs and the environment — and their wider context.