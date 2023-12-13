UFU slams BBC for cancelling meeting to discuss end of Farm Gate slot on Good Morning Ulster
The UFU said the BBC has "yet again" devalued the farming community by cancelling the meeting with UFU representatives. The timing of the discussion was vital, the UFU said, to urge the BBC to reconsider their plans to cut Farm Gate from Radio Ulster in the New Year.
UFU president David Brown said: “We have received correspondence from the BBC that they want to cancel our meeting on 20 December and hope to reschedule in January.
"By the New Year, Farm Gate will already be axed, and our public broadcaster who has a duty to inform and educate everyone in society on matters of interest, will have knowingly cut off a key channel of communication isolating farming families. It gives the impression that this approach is being taken to minimise interference as those with decision making powers progress with removing this important output that caters to our rural communities.”
A BBC spokesperson responded: “We had asked for a meeting with UFU representatives and hope to do this in January. This meeting will allow us to give them an update on our thinking around, and ambitions for, BBC coverage of farming, rural affairs and the environment — and their wider context.
"Some of these plans remain tentative and developmental. We’ll also be interested in the UFU’s feedback on editorial opportunities and audience needs in this area.”