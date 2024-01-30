Ulster Farmers' Union wants Stormont ministers to make up for lost time

David Brown, UFU president. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Encouraged by the DUP’s decision to re-enter the power-sharing administration, the UFU said the absence of local government and ministers over the last two years has been difficult for the industry.​

UFU president David Brown said: “While the previous agriculture minister made many strategic decisions that we have been able to progress in the absence of an assembly, there are several major issues that need a ministerial decision. It is frustrating these couldn’t be addressed.”

Mr Brown said the issues include the roll out of future direct farm support measures and the need to include sheep, decisions on wildlife intervention in a TB eradication programme – and the need for clarity around ammonia controls and planning to help improve farms’ environmental footprint.

The UFU president added: “We have yet to fully consider the details of the draft deal that has been proposed. We want to work with a new executive to see decisions made locally to protect our region and grow our economy for the benefit of everyone who lives here.