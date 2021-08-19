Valais Blacknose Sheep on show at the Plum

The Plum Show was alive to the sound of Swiss bells last weekend for the Valais Blacknose Sheep classes.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 8:30 am

Champion, Lettybrook, D and Matthew Morrow.

Reserve champion, Cavanalee, Emma Conway and Ryan Conway.

Aged ram: First, Cavanalee, Emma Conway, second, Michelle Woods and third, Michelle Woods.

Ram lamb: First, Lettybrook, Matthew Morrow, second, Cavanalee, Ronan Conway and third, Slieveroe Valais, Diane Lowry.

Aged ewe, first, Anna Millar.

Ewe lamb: First, Slieveroe Isla, Diane Lowry, second, Cavanalee, Emma Conway, third, Cavanalee, Emma Conway.

Pairs: First Lettybrook, Deirdre O’Neill, Matthew Morrow, second, Slieveroe Valais, Diane Lowry and third, Cavanalee, Emma Conway.

A spokesperson for the NI Valais Blacknose Sheep Club said: “Well done to everyone who came what a great turn out considering the weather.

“Thanks to Shannon Porter, Smyths Daleside who helped us by getting sponsorship for this show. And the club who sponsored the Swiss bells. And a huge thank you to our judge as well - Richard Hargreaves.”