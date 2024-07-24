Watch: A further look around the exhibitions at last weekend’s Traction Engine Club of Ulster (TECU) Steam Rally
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Ballee Playing Fields at Ballymena was the setting last weekend for the Traction Engine Club of Ulster (TECU) Steam Rally.
Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage popped up to the rally to capture some videos and photos from the event.
The Friday night saw the ever popular cavalcade which led by Second World War vehicle to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.