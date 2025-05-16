WATCH: Crowds flocking into the Balmoral Show on the third day, amid more fine sunny weather

The video on this web story shows crowds of people flocking into the Balmoral Show on Friday morning.

It was taken at 10.30am on the third day of the 2025 show, which is turning out to be one of the most successful ever.

Not only are regular visitors now well used to the vast site at Balmoral, which in 2012 moved from the much loved but more cramped King’s Hall venue in south Belfast, the weather has been stunning this year.

Politicians, farmers, business folk, livestock owners, equestrian competitors and retailers are among those who are working or on display or manning stands at the show, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each day.

Crowds queuing to get into the main entrance of the Balmoral Show 2025 at 1030am on Friday May 16

Friday, however, has been disrupted for people travelling to Balmoral by car from the west of the province, due to the accident on the M1 motorway near Moira, leading to the route being closed and major traffic delays.

Even so, as the video conveys, the venue has been bustling on this popular third day of the show, at the start of the weekend and ahead of the more family-oriented last day on Saturday, by when most of the competitions are over.