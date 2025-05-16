WATCH: Crowds flocking into the Balmoral Show on the third day, amid more fine sunny weather
It was taken at 10.30am on the third day of the 2025 show, which is turning out to be one of the most successful ever.
Not only are regular visitors now well used to the vast site at Balmoral, which in 2012 moved from the much loved but more cramped King’s Hall venue in south Belfast, the weather has been stunning this year.
Politicians, farmers, business folk, livestock owners, equestrian competitors and retailers are among those who are working or on display or manning stands at the show, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each day.
Friday, however, has been disrupted for people travelling to Balmoral by car from the west of the province, due to the accident on the M1 motorway near Moira, leading to the route being closed and major traffic delays.
Even so, as the video conveys, the venue has been bustling on this popular third day of the show, at the start of the weekend and ahead of the more family-oriented last day on Saturday, by when most of the competitions are over.
The video shows the main entrance to the show, then it follows crowds from the southerly end of the Balmoral Park site, where train and bus passengers enter the venue, down the main drag towards the News Letter and Farming Life stand, near to the main entrance, and finishes up looking out at the Main Arena, where an equestrian event was ongoing, looking over to the RUAS pavillion.