This year’s Balmoral Show got underway this morning at the Eikon, it is the 155th show.

And first among the visitors to the show was DAERA Minister Andrew Muir who enjoyed a walk around the exhibitions and the exhibitors and chatting with showgoers.

Around 110,000 are expected to go along to the four-day event at Balmoral Park on the outskirts of Lisburn.

Joanne Knox captured this video of the DAERA Minister at the show.