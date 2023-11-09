Watch: Elizabeth Ploughs Her Own Course (1965)
and live on Freeview channel 276
This clip is from 1965 and is courtesy of UTV © ITV.
We have another interesting clip relating to ploughing in Northern Ireland, this time we meet Elizabeth from Ballyclare who enjoys ploughing as a past-time but also competes, despite having a full-time job in an office.
She says: “I love ploughing, I get a lot of enjoyment out of it. I started ploughing about two years ago and the first match that I went to was Ballyboley and I did quite well in it.”
She adds: “When I was at school I had more time to plough but now that I have an office job it has become much more of a past-time. I plough at weekends and during holidays.”
The full piece can be viewed at https://digitalfilmarchive.net/media/elizabeth-ploughs-her-own-course-4841.
See more films at www.digitalfilmarchive.net.
Twitter – @NIScreen
Facebook – @northernirelandscreen
Instagram – @northernirelandscreen
#DigitalFilmArchive #NorthernIrelandScreen