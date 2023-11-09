All Sections
Watch: Elizabeth Ploughs Her Own Course (1965)

We have another wonderful clip from from our friends at Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT
This clip is from 1965 and is courtesy of UTV © ITV.

We have another interesting clip relating to ploughing in Northern Ireland, this time we meet Elizabeth from Ballyclare who enjoys ploughing as a past-time but also competes, despite having a full-time job in an office.

She says: “I love ploughing, I get a lot of enjoyment out of it. I started ploughing about two years ago and the first match that I went to was Ballyboley and I did quite well in it.”

Elizabeth ploughing in 1965 as part of this week's Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive clip Elizabeth Ploughs Her Own Course (1965). Picture: Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film ArchiveElizabeth ploughing in 1965 as part of this week's Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive clip Elizabeth Ploughs Her Own Course (1965). Picture: Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive
Elizabeth ploughing in 1965 as part of this week's Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive clip Elizabeth Ploughs Her Own Course (1965). Picture: Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive
She adds: “When I was at school I had more time to plough but now that I have an office job it has become much more of a past-time. I plough at weekends and during holidays.”

The full piece can be viewed at https://digitalfilmarchive.net/media/elizabeth-ploughs-her-own-course-4841.

