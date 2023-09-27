Watch: First Derg Valley Vintage Club working day held at Porter’s Farm, Gortnamuck

Thanks to Jonathan Haire who has shared this footage and photographs from the first Derg Valley Vintage Club working day which was held at Porter’s Farm, Gortnamuck.
Jonathan writes on Facebook: “Two great fields were provided by the Porter family with plenty of room for everyone and even it stayed dry and the sun shone. Also thanks to David Gill from the Ploughing Academy for NI for helping folks get the best out of their plough. Hopefully we get the opportunity to do it again next year.”
Why not share your videos from runs around the country? Or just rural happenings? Email them into [email protected].
The first Derg Valley Vintage Club working day was held recently at Porter's Farm, Gortnamuck. Picture: Jonathan Haire Photo: Jonathan Haire
