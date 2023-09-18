Watch: Garvagh Clydesdale Show and Vintage Rally 2023
Farming Life’s thanks to Harold Harkin who has emailed us in this video from the Garvagh Clydesdale show and vintage rally and road run which was recently held the Co Londonderry village.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
and live on Freeview channel 276
You can find more of Harold’s videos at https://www.ulstervintage.com where he has videos or at his Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ulstervintage.
Why not share your videos from runs around the country? Or just rural happenings? Email them into [email protected].