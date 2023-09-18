News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Watch: Garvagh Clydesdale Show and Vintage Rally 2023

Farming Life’s thanks to Harold Harkin who has emailed us in this video from the Garvagh Clydesdale show and vintage rally and road run which was recently held the Co Londonderry village.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

You can find more of Harold’s videos at https://www.ulstervintage.com where he has videos or at his Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ulstervintage.

Why not share your videos from runs around the country? Or just rural happenings? Email them into [email protected].

Related topics:Facebook