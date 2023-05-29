News you can trust since 1737
Watch: Seaforde Working Vintage Club charity road run

Seaforde Working Vintage Club will held their annual road run in support of diabetes at the Ulster Hospital on Friday, May 26.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 30th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The route for the tractor run this year had been organised by club member Eugene Gibney and went through the picturesque lanes and fields of the Seaforde Demesne.

The car route, organised by club member Michael McKibben, started from the Young Farmers’ Hall, Seaforde, and go to Dromara via Demesne Road, Magherahamlet Road and Dundrum Road. From Dromara back to Seaforde YFC Hall via Rathfriland Road, Castlewellan Road, Drumnaquoile Road, Carnreagh Road, Claragh Bridge, Drumcaw Road, Cochrane’s Bridge, Castlewellan, Road and Clough.

Farming Life's Darryl Armitage made the trip down to Seaforde to capture some footage from the road run.

Why not share your videos and photos with Farming Life – email to [email protected].

