Watch: Tamlaght O'Crilly Parish Vintage Group May Festival and Vintage Rally

Wow, what a day Saturday, May 27 was for everyone at Tamlaght O’Crilly.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 1st Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

The organisers of Tamlaght O'Crilly Parish Vintage Group May Festival and Vintage Rally were certainly blessed with excellent weather which brought crowds to the event.

A spokesperson said on Facebook: “Well over 200 vintage vehicles and many, many spectators from near and far. We trust everyone had a very enjoyable day; enjoying the food, fun and friendship.”

They added: “We would like to thank every person who attended the rally, all those who brought vehicles, those who donated prizes for the draw, the loan of the lorry, Mid Ulster Council for the loan of the gazebos and those who helped us in anyway.

Wow, what a day Saturday, May 27 was for everyone at Tamlaght O’Crilly. The organisers of Tamlaght O'Crilly Parish Vintage Group May Festival and Vintage Rally were certainly blessed with excellent weather which brought crowds to the event. Picture: Trevor McCombeWow, what a day Saturday, May 27 was for everyone at Tamlaght O’Crilly. The organisers of Tamlaght O'Crilly Parish Vintage Group May Festival and Vintage Rally were certainly blessed with excellent weather which brought crowds to the event. Picture: Trevor McCombe
Wow, what a day Saturday, May 27 was for everyone at Tamlaght O’Crilly. The organisers of Tamlaght O'Crilly Parish Vintage Group May Festival and Vintage Rally were certainly blessed with excellent weather which brought crowds to the event. Picture: Trevor McCombe
“But a special mention must go to the members of Tamlaght O'Crilly Parish Vintage Group, who although few in number, all worked tirelessly, both on the day but also the weeks and months beforehand and those from outside the parish who also worked voluntarily on the day. We thank each and every one of you for your hard work and support.”

The proceeds from the day will go to Tamlaght O’Crilly Parish Church and Age Well, the group's nominated charity this year.

And Farming Life are grateful for the kind permission from Trevor McCombe to reproduce these photographs from the day.

Would you like to feature your event, photos or videos online with Farming Life? Get in touch – email [email protected].

