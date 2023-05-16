News you can trust since 1737
Watch: The McAvoy family sow barley on the South Island at Greyabbey, Co Down

Our thanks to Robin McAvoy who farm the Mid and South Island at Greyabbey, Co Down, of them sowing barley on the South Island.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 16th May 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read

Robin explains: “We sixth Generation of McAvoy family farming on Mid and South Island Greyabbey.”

He adds: “The islands are owned by the Montgomery family although the National Trust have the conservation management of the land and we were asked by the trust to plant spring barley to provide stubble for overwintering birds which on the lough which has been a great success.”

Robin concluded: “Our family have only ever been tenant farmers over the generations, the New Holland tractor [in the footage] is being driven by my cousin John Kennedy so it's all kept in the family.”

Afrik McAvoy rolling barley on the South Island at Greyabbey, Co Down. Picture: Robin McAvoyAfrik McAvoy rolling barley on the South Island at Greyabbey, Co Down. Picture: Robin McAvoy
Do you have a video from your farming life that you would like to share? Email videos to [email protected].

Or just drop me an email for a chat and I can take it from there.