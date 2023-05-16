Watch: The McAvoy family sow barley on the South Island at Greyabbey, Co Down

Robin explains: “We sixth Generation of McAvoy family farming on Mid and South Island Greyabbey.”

He adds: “The islands are owned by the Montgomery family although the National Trust have the conservation management of the land and we were asked by the trust to plant spring barley to provide stubble for overwintering birds which on the lough which has been a great success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin concluded: “Our family have only ever been tenant farmers over the generations, the New Holland tractor [in the footage] is being driven by my cousin John Kennedy so it's all kept in the family.”

Afrik McAvoy rolling barley on the South Island at Greyabbey, Co Down. Picture: Robin McAvoy

Do you have a video from your farming life that you would like to share? Email videos to [email protected].