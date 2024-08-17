Watch: Traction engines in action at the CDTEC’s annual rally at Ballygowan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down.

There was a superb turnout of tractors, both young and old, and other vintage vehicles from right across Northern Ireland at the rally.

Darryl Armitage popped along to Ballygowan to capture some photographs and video from the rally and the run which was held at the end of the day.

