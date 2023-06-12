Watch: Tractors crossing the ford during the Tamlaght O’Crilly District tractor run
Our thanks to John Nicholl for kindly allowing us to share these videos online at Farming Life.They are of tractors crossing the ford at Innishrush during the Tamlaght O’Crilly District tractor run which was held on Friday, June 9, 2023.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 12th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
