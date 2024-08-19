Watch: Tractors heading out on the CDTEC’s annual rally run at Ballygowan
There was an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down.
There was a superb turnout of tractors, both young and old, and other vintage vehicles from right across Northern Ireland at the rally.
Darryl Armitage popped along to Ballygowan to capture some photographs and video from the rally and the run which was held at the end of the day.
His videos from this week will be published online over the coming week, so keep an eye out for them too.
