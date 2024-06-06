Watch: Tractors make their way by St Patrick’s Church during the St Columba's College tractor run at Portaferry, Co Down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last Friday evening was perfect for a spin out on the tractor and that is exactly what happened down the Ards Peninsula when St Columba’s College in the Co Down town held their tractor run.

Tractors from across the Ards Peninsula made the trek down to Portaferry to support the tractor run.

Darryl Armitage was on hand to capture a series of videos from the tractor run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this video we see the tractors pass by St Patrick's Church during the run.