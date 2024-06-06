Watch: Tractors make their way by St Patrick’s Church during the St Columba's College tractor run at Portaferry, Co Down
Last Friday evening was perfect for a spin out on the tractor and that is exactly what happened down the Ards Peninsula when St Columba’s College in the Co Down town held their tractor run.
Tractors from across the Ards Peninsula made the trek down to Portaferry to support the tractor run.
Darryl Armitage was on hand to capture a series of videos from the tractor run.
In this video we see the tractors pass by St Patrick's Church during the run.
