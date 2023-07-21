News you can trust since 1737
Watch: Tractors making their way back home at the annual Peninsula Vintage Club run

Last Thursday the annual Peninsula Vintage Club run was held from Kircubbin Sailing Club.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 21st Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

There was an excellent turnout of tractors, both vintage and modern, as well as other vintage vehicles for the run.

The club wish to extend their thanks to everyone who turned up on the evening to take part, as well as to all those who came out to spectate along the route down the peninsula.

The club annually host a road run as part of their fundraising efforts for local charities – these include for this year K9 Search and Rescue NI and Air Ambulance NI.

Peninsula Vintage Club recently held their annual road run from Kircubbin Sailing Club. Pictured at the road run is Robert Pagan from Carrowdore. Picture: Darryl ArmitagePeninsula Vintage Club recently held their annual road run from Kircubbin Sailing Club. Pictured at the road run is Robert Pagan from Carrowdore. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Farming Life's Darryl Armitage popped along to the Peninsula Vintage Club run and captured this video, and there is more which will go up later this week.

Also, keep an eye out in Farming Life for the photographs from the run.

Share your videos from the local shows, tractor and vintage runs etc with Farming Life, email them to [email protected].

