News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Watch: Tractors parked up at Draperstown Livestock Market during the Bradley’s Corner vintage tractor run

Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage made the trip up to Desertmartin and Draperstown to catch the Bradley's Corner vintage tractor run.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 30th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The run helped to raise funds for F.A.C.T.S and Lough Neagh Rescue.

Well done to the organisers who setup a fantastic route around the area and attracted vintage tractors from far and wide.

Why not share your videos from run around the country? Or just rural happenings? Email them into [email protected].