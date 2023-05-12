Watch: Young Farmers excel in tractor handling competition at the Balmoral Show
The YFCU tractor handling competition at the Balmoral Show is always a great pull for show-goers and so it has been again this year.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 12th May 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:50 BST
The competition was held on the second day of the show and young farmers were put through their paces in the contest.
The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland at Balmoral Park, Lisburn, got underway on Wednesday, and will deliver a packed programme of livestock classes and events across the four days.
Farming Life's Joanne Knox was on hand to capture some video footage from the tractor handling competition at the show.