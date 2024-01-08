The widow of a Co Down businessman has apparently pressed the UK government into "an embarrassing climbdown" in reviewing whether it should make roll bars on quad bikes compulsory.

Denis Lynn, 63, was the founder and chairman of Downpatrick food company Finnebrogue, which supplies UK supermarkets across the UK and employs 1200 people.

He died in 2021, after his quad bike rolled over while travelling at low speed on his Co Down estate.

His widow Christine Lynn later began a campaign to make roll bars on quads compulsory.

Dozens of people are killed across the UK each year in quad bike related accidents.

The government previously said that research by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) showed that roll bars could increase the risk of injury.

However, thanks to Freedom of Information requests by Mrs Lynn, it has now emerged that they were basing their conclusions on research from 1999.

It is understood that newer roll bars are less likely to injure riders than older versions because they are designed to minimise the risk of the driver being trapped beneath them.

Christine Lynn said: "With Australia and the Republic of Ireland adopting new laws governing quad bike safety, I am amazed the UK Government has been refusing to act because it has been considering outdated research and has not conducted its own review. The evidence from Australia and the United States shows that new devices to protect quad bike users can and have saved lives. It is vital we follow the likes of Australia in introducing stricter quad bike safety laws, so accidents like the one my late husband was in do not unnecessarily cost more lives. I am therefore pleased the Health and Safety Executive has finally agreed to review the evidence, 25 years on from their last assessment.”

A spokesman for Mrs Lynn said a restored Stormont could pass legislation on the matter.

Baroness Margaret Ritchie, a former south Down MP, said it was “an embarrassing climbdown from the Government” and said she would continue the campaign in Parliament to ensure that UK legislation is changed in line with the Republic of Ireland and Australia.