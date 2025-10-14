William and Kate in Northern Ireland for surprise visit going to a number of areas of the province
William and Kate are making their first visit to Ulster since they visited Belfast three years ago and took part in a cocktail making race at a market and travelled to Carrickfergus.
Kensington Palace said the couple would "spend the day visiting innovative organisations that showcase growth and investment in rural areas and demonstrate entrepreneurial and creative opportunities for young people."
Their last major joint public event was a visit to Southport to show their ongoing support for the community following the fatal knife attack in July 2024 .