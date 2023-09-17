Watch more videos on Shots!

John McCullough, Chairman of the World Trial Committee, was speaking after the top honours were handed out at Gill Hall Estate in Dromore, where the global competition ran for four days, with the finals on Saturday.

Organisers said some 30,000 spectators attended the competition, alongside 240 handlers from over 30 different countries, boosting the loca economy.

One of the highlights of the week was by Princess Anne, patron of the International Sheep Dog Society (ISDS) which organises the competition.

Petter Landfald, from Norway and Tyler McKinlay, from Lanark, Scotland, were crowned World Champion and Young Handler World Champion respectively, at the World Sheepdog Trials, which took place at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

On Saturday – after a week of stiff competition – Petter Landfald from Norway and 17-year-old Tyler McKinlay from Lanark, Scotland, were named World Champion and Young Handler World Champion respectively.

Petter went head-to-head with 16 of the world’s best sheepdogs and handlers over the first three days of qualifiers and emerged victorious.

Notably, this was the first time the competition had an all-female final in the junior competition.

Branding their performance as "outstanding" Mr McCullough, congratulated the pair.

Princess Anne visited the World Sheepdog Trials in Dromore last week, where she visited artisan food stalls run by Co Down producers. Photo: Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 13th September 2023 Photo by Phil Magowan / Press Eye

“The standards shown at the Trials this week have been exceptional so to walk away with world titles is certainly no mean feat," he said. "It was an absolute joy to watch Petter and Tyler in action in the competition field over the past few days and especially today (Saturday). Huge congratulations to Petter and Tyler – thoroughly well deserved."

He added: “Hosting the World Sheepdog Trials at Gill Hall Estate in Dromore has been a privilege. We have welcomed approximately 30,000 spectators alongside 240 handlers from over 30 different countries over the past four days which has hugely boosted many local businesses and the wider economy.

“Northern Ireland has a rich farming history and we’re so proud to have contributed to this by bringing a once in a lifetime event to our shores. We hope that everyone who attended throughout the week enjoyed witnessing the incredible partnership between sheepdogs and their handlers.”

CEO of the International Sheep Dog Society, Isabel Branch, added: “The 2023 World Sheepdog Trials have been a huge success and on behalf of the committee, we are delighted.

Cap the sheepdog from the Netherlands takes a well-earned cold bath after tough competition at the World Sheepdog Trials last week.

“We have seen lots of tough competition and it’s a testament to farmers around the world who remain committed to preserving more traditional methods of farming and to promoting the very best in terms of breeding.

“Congratulations to Petter and Tyler on your world titles. Being crowned the best in the world at what’s known as the Olympics of the sheepdog community, is a remarkable achievement.

Last week Mr McCullough said that it was a special honour for the competition to have Princess Anne visit.

"It's just the cherry on top for us," he added.

The princess spent two hours at the competition on Tuesday, he said, having also attended an international investment conference in Belfast.

"She met all our officials and local dignitaries and the volunteers that made the event possible. Then he visited the marquee to meet our local producers of artisan speciality foods. Then she went off to watch the trials themselves," he said.