YFCU and Gouldings launch brand new arable competition

Peter Alexander, YFCU president, and Tony McIvor, fertiliser sales manager, Gouldings NI

The YFCU arable competition is a great opportunity for members aged 18 plus who are cereal growers across Northern Ireland to showcase their talent and celebrate the up and coming excellence that exists within the younger generation of farmers.

This year’s selected crop is Winter Barley.

Launching the competition, YFCU is proud to announce Gouldings as the new sponsor.

Goulding Fertilisers manufacture and distribute a complete range of NPK fertilisers, trace element fertilisers, granulated lime and de-icing salt in Ireland.

Gouldings supply mainline and customised blended products to suit local nutrient requirements from four production facilities in Askeaton, Cork, New Ross and Ardee.

The arable competition will see judges meet the growers on their farm, with scoring taking potential yield, disease, weeds and lodging and uniformity into consideration.

On the launch of the arable competition, Peter Alexander, YFCU President said:

“Adding the arable competition to the YFCU events calendar is very much a welcome addition, especially for the agri-focused members.

“It has previously been delayed due to Covid 19, so we are delighted for it now to have the go ahead.

“It is a great opportunity for YFCU to acknowledge their members’ knowledge and interest, in what is a well-established and high-quality arable industry here in Northern Ireland.

“We look forward to the first year of the competition, one which we expect to grow over the coming years.”

Peter concluded: “It really is great to have the knowledge and expertise of Gouldings, who we are proud to partner with as sponsor, and we thank them for their support.”

Commenting on the sponsorship between Gouldings and YFCU, Tony McIvor, fertiliser sales manager, Gouldings NI said: “Goulding NI Fertilisers are delighted to be involved with the YFCU cereal competition.

“As a fertiliser supplier, we aim to provide innovative products to improve nutrient efficiency on farm.