YFCU have another successful year at the Balmoral Show
and live on Freeview channel 276
They began with their annual sheep shearing and wool handling competition that place on the Wednesday morning of the show in the sheep shearing pavillion.
Sponsored by Ulster Wool, The Northern Ireland Sheep Shearers Association (NISSA) and Lister Shearing Equipment Limited, this competition consisted of two sections for the sheep shearing – novice and advanced and one section of the wool handling competition. Competitors sweated it out in a tough contest with fellow club members cheering them on.
The finals of the YFCU floral art competition took place on the Wednesday afternoon of the show where competitors put together a craft display with the theme of Twigs and Twine, judged by Ms Karen Frew and proudly sponsored by Power NI.
This competition gave members the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and flair as they delicately placed flowers, foliage, and other accessories to craft stunning floral arrangements, which were then showcased at the healthy horticultural area for the duration of the show.
Thursday is always a busy day at the Balmoral Show for the YFCU and this year began with their five-a-side football finals on the cattle lawn.
This event was proudly supported by the Irish Football Association (IFA) and referred by John Ewing and Ray Connolly. Teams across the province took part in the county heats at the end of April and beginning of May 2024 with the top six female and top six male teams making it through to the final at the Balmoral Show.
Referees were impressed with the sportsmanship displayed by YFCU members and found that they showed great respect throughout the game.
Also on Thursday, the YFCU held their much anticipated machinery handling event. Held in association with Johnston Gilpin and Co, this event brought a large crowd of spectators to the cattle lawn.
Two members from clubs in each of the six counties were selected from county heats to make up the teams. Those who previously completed the machinery handling course with the highest points won the competition.
Points were awarded for successfully making it through the course and driving through the posts, however, teams were penalised for a variety of reasons including not complying with safety regulations, touching markers, and causing unnecessary damage to the ground.
This competition was designed to test both the drivers’ tractor skills and safety knowledge.
The YFCU worked closely with William Richmond and Peter Verhoeven from the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and Johnston Gilpin and Co who assisted with the planning of the designated course to test the competitors’ tractor skills and safety knowledge.
It was then time for the famous YFCU tug of war competition (proudly supported by Thompsons Feeding Innovation) that seen hundreds of people come to the cattle lawn to cheer on the 28.
This event consisted of three sections which were female, male novice and male advanced.
Members across Northern Ireland were able to showcase their strength in this thrilling contest.
Thanks went to Barrie Barr for his help and advice, along with those that refereed and helped to steward the event and to Thompsons Feeding Innovation for providing the winning teams with medals and branded hats.
Richard Beattie, YFCU president, took the time after each competition to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the event, explaining that “events like these don’t just happen. It is a testament to the hard work of our amazing team at headquarters and all the volunteers and members that give up their time to help out and take part”.