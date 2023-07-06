YFCU have great success at the stock judging competition finals

Sponsored by Fane Valley, the event marked a significant highlight in the YFCU Calendar and delivered an exceptional experience for all participants.

The journey towards the 2023 finals began in April, with county heats held across Northern Ireland. These heats witnessed the participation of over 1000 entries, showcasing the enthusiasm and dedication of the young farmers. Following the rigorous selection process, a total of 373 members were invited to take part in the Northern Ireland finals.

On the day of the finals, a panel of 18 expert judges, consisting of six judges for each category of beef, sheep, and dairy, arrived at the venue. Their responsibility was to meticulously select, mark, and assess nine animals in each competition. The YFCU finalists then proceeded to assess the animals independently before engaging with judges in their respective age categories to discuss their answers and reasoning.

Winners of the dairy stock judging 18-21 age category with YFCU president, Stuart Mills (left) and Ryan Godfrey from Fane Valley Group (right). Picture: YFCU

YFCU president, Stuart Mills, commended the participants for their exceptional performance and unwavering commitment throughout the competition. He said: "The YFCU Stock judging finals have once again showcased the outstanding abilities of our young farmers. Their dedication, knowledge, and practical skills demonstrated during this event are truly commendable. It is inspiring to witness the level of passion and expertise they bring to the agricultural sector."

Fane Valley, based in Northern Ireland, has established itself as a leading agricultural and food processing enterprise in Ireland. With a focus on innovation and progress. They have diversified their operations to encompass various sectors within the industry. It is involved in animal feed manufacturing, providing essential agricultural supplies, livestock identification services, and offering agronomy and forage solutions.

Niall McCool, Fane Valley group communications and marketing manager, said: “Fane Valley is delighted to continue sponsorship as lead sponsor to Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster stock judging competition, which has taken place across the county heats this year and then unto the popular final’s day. We are excited to be associated and engage with the many young farmers across Northern Ireland. Fane Valley can relate to the effort, commitment, and the importance of the stock judging competition and we are happy that we can partner with YFCU to showcase this wonderful competition as it goes from strength to strength.”

Winners of the beef stock judging 12-14 age category with YFCU president, Stuart Mills (left) and James McAvoy from Fane Valley Group (right). Picture: YFCU