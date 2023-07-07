YFCU hold annual silage assessment finals at Greenmount

The event, kindly sponsored by Thompsons Feeding Innovation, drew an impressive turnout of over 100 finalists and proved to be a resounding success.

The journey to the finals be gan with heats held across all six counties in Northern Ireland, where participants showcased their skills and expertise in assessing silage quality.

The top performers from each county advanced to the much-anticipated final event.

Members who won the 12-14 age category in the silage assessment finals with YFCU president, Stuart Mills and Thompsons representative, Phillip Donaldson. Picture: YFCU

Thompsons representatives travelled to all county heats to assess and grade the silage, as well as share their knowledge and expertise with our members.

It was then down to the finalists to assess each silage sample and make their own judgment on the forage quality. The participants then presented their final assessments, showcasing their understanding of silage evaluation.

YFCU expressed their gratitude to Thompsons Feeding Innovation for their generous sponsorship and support, without which the silage assessment competition would not have been possible.

Speaking before the YFCU silage assessment final John Thompson and Sons Ltd Representative, Richard Moore, explained the importance of making good silage and why it is essential to have your silage analysed so that the correct compound ration can be fed at the right feed rate.

Garvagh YFC member, Eva Price who won the 14-16 age category in the silage assessment finals with YFCU president, Stuart Mills and Thompsons representative, Phillip Donaldson. Picture: YFCU

Richard also pointed out that Thompsons would base their winter feeding rations around the analysis of their customer’s silage samples to ensure the most productive results were obtained. He said: “We would like to congratulate everyone that has made it to this stage in the competition and wish them every luck for the final. The knowledge being passed down through the young farmers, is a testament to the ability of the young farmers organisation to educate and encourage their members to push themselves, creating future farmers that are ready to take on any challenge.”