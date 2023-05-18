YFCU holds senior five-a-side football competition finals at Balmoral

Members of YFCU aged 16 plus enthusiastically took to the cattle lawn to compete against each other for a chance to take home a top spot.

Following 79 teams competing in their county heats at the beginning of May, both the ladies and men’s teams who made it through to the finals played in their respective leagues, with each team facing off against one another.

At the end of each league, the top two teams in each category went on to compete against each other in the finals.

Women's five-a-aside football winners, Newtownstewart with YFCU president Stuart Mills at this year's Balmoral Show

In the men’s category, Gleno Valley YFC played Collone YFC in a nail-biting final, with Gleno Valley YFC claiming the top spot.

Kilrea YFC was placed third and Bleary YFC was placed fourth in this tough league of teams.

Men's five-a-side football winners, Gleno Valley YFC with president Stuart Mills. The finals were held at this year's Balmoral Show

In the women’s category, Newtownstewart YFC fought hard in a very tense match against Spa YFC in the final, with Newtownstewart YFC walking home with the gold medals.

Moycraig YFC was placed third and Gleno Valley YFC was placed fourth in this tough league of teams.

Referees were impressed by the sportsmanship displayed by members throughout the final and awarded the Fair Play Award to Kilrea YFC and Spa YFC.

The competition was a huge success, with YFCU members showing great skill and enthusiasm throughout the event.