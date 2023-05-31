YFCU members showcase talent at drama competitions

The events took place throughout April and March, 2023, and saw the participation of 11 YFCU clubs, including Finvoy YFC, Ballywalter YFC, Coleraine YFC, Lisnamurrican YFC, Kilrea YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Moycraig YFC, Trillick and District YFC, Cappagh YFC, Seskinore YFC and Newtownstewart YFC.

The Tullyglass House Hotel hosted the awards ceremony, where YFCU president Stuart Mills and Lauren Hamilton from NFU Mutual Charitable Trust presented the trophies and certificates.

In the one act drama festival, Kilrea YFC emerged as the overall winners with their outstanding performance of If You Go Down to the Woods Today.

Three act competition winners, Moycraig YFC with YFCU president, Stuart Mills and NFU representative, Lauren Hamilton

Finvoy YFC secured the second place with their captivating play Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Pen Letter, followed by Coleraine YFC in third place with their remarkable production Curtain Calls.

The NFU Mutual Trophy for best producer was awarded to David Linton and Janice Irwin from Kilrea YFC.

The most promising actor title went to Ryan Gamble from Finvoy YFC for his brilliant portrayal in Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Pen Letter, while Holly Martin from Lisnamurrican YFC received the most promising actress award for her exceptional performance in Worst Day Of My Life.

Finvoy YFC also secured the best set award for Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Pen Letter.

One act competition winners, Kilrea YFC with YFCU president, Stuart Mills and NFU representative, Lauren Hamilton

Certificates of merit for acting were presented to Julie Young from Finvoy YFC, Adam Alexander from Kilrea YFC, Carolyn McDowell from Newtownstewart YFC, and Timothy Keys from Trillick and District YFC.

Kilraughts YFC received a certificate of merit for production for their play Last Respects.

The one act competition was expertly adjudicated by Nicole Hooley, and the YFCU extends its gratitude to her for her contribution.

In the three act drama competitions, Moycraig YFC claimed the top spot with their remarkable performance of Don't Tell The Wife.

Finvoy YFC who placed second in the one act competition with YFCU president, Stuart Mills and NFU representative, Lauren Hamilton

Matthew McLean from Moycraig YFC was recognised as the most promising actor, while Grace Wilkinson from the same club received the most promising actress award.

Moycraig YFC also took home the best set award for their play Don't Tell The Wife.

Certificates of merit for acting were awarded to James Orr, Rachel Smith, and Joshua Kane, all from Moycraig YFC.

The certificate of merit for production in the three act category was also awarded to Moycraig YFC for their exceptional work in Don’t Tell The Wife.

Grace Wilkinson, Moycraig YFC, who won most promising actress in the three act competition with YFCU president, Stuart Mills and NFU Mutual representative, Lauren Hamilton

The three act competition was adjudicated by David Linton, and the YFCU expresses its appreciation for his dedication and expertise.

The YFCU extends a heartfelt thanks to the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust for their generous sponsorship of the competition.

The YFCU drama competitions continue to showcase the immense talent and dedication of its members.

The YFCU congratulates all the clubs and individuals who participated in the one act drama festival and three act drama competitions and commends their hard work, creativity, and passion.

Holly Martin, Lisnmaurrican YFC who won most promising actress in the one act competition with YFCU president, Stuart Mills and NFU Mutual representative, Lauren Hamilton

Ryan Gamble, Finvoy YFC, who won most promising actor in the one act competition with YFCU president, Stuart Mills and NFU Mutual representative, Lauren Hamilton

Kilraughts YFC who won a merit for production with YFCU president, Stuart Mills and NFU Mutual representative, Lauren Hamilton