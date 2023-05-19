The competition consists of three sections: Ladies, men’s novice, and men’s advanced, which was held at Balmoral show on Thursday 11th May.

With an immense crowd of spectators urging the teams on, YFCU members were delighted to showcase their strength.

Trillick and District YFC and Curragh YFC pulled through to face each other in the men’s novice final, with Trillick and District YFC taking home first place.

Tug of war novice winners, Trillick and District YFC with John Thompson and Sons representative, Nathan Harvey and YFCU president, Stuart Mills

Moycraig YFC and Lisbellaw YFC then took part in a third place pull with Moycraig YFC taking third place.

Trillick and District YFC picked up the men’s novice shield for coming in first place.

Curragh YFC were awarded second place and received medals.

Next up was the much-anticipated men’s advanced competition, which captivated the audience.

Ladies tug of war winners, Derg Valley YFC with John Thompson and Sons representative, Philip Donaldson and YFCU president, Stuart Mills

Derg Valley YFC and Lisnamurrican YFC progressed to the final and went head-to-head, each competing to the highest standard.

The men’s advanced shield was awarded to Derg Valley YFC for placing first in the category, with Lisnamurrican YFC placing in second, receiving medals.

Randalstown YFC secured third place.

In the Ladies’ section, Deg Valley YFC were awarded first place, taking home the ladies tug of war shield.

Tug of war advanced winners, Derg Valley YFC with John Thompson and Sons representative, Philip Donaldson and YFCU president, Stuart Mills

Lisnamurrican YFC secured second place and again were provided medals.

The YFCU would like to thank everyone who gave up their time to help with the competition; including Barrie Barr for all his help and advice, along with the rest of the referees, and all those who helped to steward the event.