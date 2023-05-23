Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster celebrates Gold Duke of Edinburgh achievement at Buckingham Palace

The proud members were joined by YFCU CEO Gillian McKeown, along with other accomplished young adults from across the UK who were recognised for their achievements in the prestigious youth development program.

Buckingham Palace garden was transformed into a festival-style celebration, with guests having the chance to hear from famous DofE Award holders and take part in a range of lawn games and activities.

During the event, guests listened to speeches from Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, who is the trustee of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award. The prince took time to speak to several guests and learn about their individual achievements.

YFCU CEO Gillian McKeown with some of the organisation’s members who received their Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award at Buckingham Palace

Speaking about the experience, Gillian McKeown, CEO said: "It was an incredible honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace and to celebrate the hard work, dedication and determination of our Duke of Edinburgh members.

“The Duke of Edinburgh's Award program has taught them many valuable skills, including leadership, teamwork, and resilience. It was a proud moment to represent YFCU and the wider rural youth community in Northern Ireland.

"As an organisation, YFCU is committed to supporting young people in rural communities across Northern Ireland.

“We believe that by encouraging young people to get involved in activities like farming, sports, and the arts, we can help them to develop important life skills and prepare them for the challenges of adult life."

Samara Radcliffe and Ross McKee from Annaclone and Magherally YFC

Gillian continued: “We must thank and acknowledge the incredible support, understanding and encouragement that comes in abundance from volunteer Helen Gibson. Without her, this would not have been possible.

“Congratulations to Helen and our Gold Award achieving members, and good luck to everyone else who is on, or starting their Duke of Edinburgh journey.”

