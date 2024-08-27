Bijili Ramesh dead: Tamil actor, comedian & Youtube star dies aged 46 after battle with liver complications
The actor, known for his comedic roles after gaining popularity through viral prank videos on Youtube in 2018, passed away on Wednesday in Chennai, as his untimely death left a significant void in the Tamil entertainment industry.
Later that year, he featured in a special promotional song for the film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which marked his entry into Tamil cinema. Ramesh's career in film took off from there, with memorable roles in movies like Natpe Thunai, Aadai, Ponmagal Vandhal, and Comali.
In addition to his film work, Ramesh was also a contestant on the popular cooking reality show Cooku With Comali on Vijay Televisio. A devoted fan of Superstar Rajinikanth, Ramesh often expressed his admiration for the legendary actor in various interviews.
Sadly, Ramesh's later years were marked by health challenges, which he attributed to his past struggles with alcoholism. He spoke candidly about the dangers of alcohol addiction and encouraged others to take care of their health.
Despite undergoing treatment, his health deteriorated in recent months, leading to his passing. His final rites are scheduled to be held at MGR Nagar in Chennai on Tuesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.