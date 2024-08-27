Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh has died aged 46 following a prolonged battle with liver-related issues. | Facebook

Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh has died aged 46 following a prolonged battle with liver-related issues.

The actor, known for his comedic roles after gaining popularity through viral prank videos on Youtube in 2018, passed away on Wednesday in Chennai, as his untimely death left a significant void in the Tamil entertainment industry.

Later that year, he featured in a special promotional song for the film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which marked his entry into Tamil cinema. Ramesh's career in film took off from there, with memorable roles in movies like Natpe Thunai, Aadai, Ponmagal Vandhal, and Comali.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh has died aged 46 following a prolonged battle with liver-related issues. | Facebook

In addition to his film work, Ramesh was also a contestant on the popular cooking reality show Cooku With Comali on Vijay Televisio. A devoted fan of Superstar Rajinikanth, Ramesh often expressed his admiration for the legendary actor in various interviews.

Sadly, Ramesh's later years were marked by health challenges, which he attributed to his past struggles with alcoholism. He spoke candidly about the dangers of alcohol addiction and encouraged others to take care of their health.