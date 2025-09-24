Slow Horses season 5: when is the next episode out and who is in the cast with Gary Oldman?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Slow Horses fans will have to wait a week for the latest episode 📺🚨
  • Slow Horses is finally back for a new season.
  • Sir Gary Oldman leads the cast of the spy drama.
  • But when can you expect the next episode?

Slow Horses is back and the wait for more episodes might feel agonising. The spy show’s fifth season debuted this morning, but only with the first part.

Sir Gary Oldman has returned to play Jackson Lamb, the leader of the titular ragtag team of MI5 agents. He has been joined by plenty of familiar faces.

But when can you expect the show to continue? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next episode of Slow Horses out?

Sir Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses season 5placeholder image
Sir Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses season 5 | Apple TV

The Apple TV spy thriller will be released weekly once again. The first episode came out today (September 24) with the remaining five coming out over the coming weeks.

Slow Horses season five will be released on Wednesday mornings from September 24 through to October 29. The second episode will be released on October 1.

Episodes in season five will come out at 8am British time, each Wednesday. For viewers in America they will be out at 12am PT/ 3am ET and across the channel in Europe, it will be available from 9am CEST on Wednesdays.

Who is in the cast of Slow Horses season 5?

Apple TV has confirmed the cast for the upcoming series of Slow Horses. It includes plenty of familiar faces:

  • Sir Gary Oldman - Jackson Lamb
  • Jack Lowden - River Cartwright
  • Kristin Scott Thomas - Diana Taverner
  • Saskia Reeves - Catherine Standish
  • Rosalind Eleazar - Louisa Guy
  • Christopher Chung - Roddy Ho
  • Aimee-Ffion Edwards - Shirley Dander
  • Jonathan Pryce - David Cartwright
  • Hugo Weaving - Frank Harkness
  • Joanna Scanlan - Moira Tregorian
  • James Callis - Claude Whelan
  • Tom Brooke - J.K. Coe
  • Naomi Wirthner - Molly Duran
  • Tom Wozniczka - Patrice
  • Kiran Sonia Sawar - Giti Rahman

Will Slow Horses be back for season 6?

Apple TV has already announced not just a sixth series of the hit spy thriller, but a seventh one as well. So there will be at least two more seasons to look forward to.

Mick Herron has just released the ninth book in the Slough House series - entitled Clown Town. It means there is plenty of material left to be adapted.

