10 young people from NI reach final of Royal Mail Stamp Design Competition
Ten young artists from Northern Ireland have been named as finalists in the Royal Mail’s design competition to celebrate the heroes of the pandemic.
They are: Rose Malone, 4, St Mary’s Primary School, Ballyward, Castlewellan; Thomas Ferris, 7, Hardy Memorial Primary School, Armagh; Cadey-Lee Jess, 14, Banbridge Academy; Megan Barbour, 13, Friends’ School, Lisburn; Grace Smith, 14, St Patrick’s High School Keady, Armagh; Niamh McGowan, 11, Loreto College, Coleraine; Harry Wilson, 8, a Rasharkin Primary School; Rhianne Cully, 14, Lurgan Junior High School; Alex Hull, 14, Lumen Christi College, Londonderry; Hannah McMordie, 13, Friends’ School, Lisburn.
The competition received an incredible 606,049 entries from around the UK, helping Royal Mail to secure the Guinness World Records title for Largest postage stamp design competition.
The 120 regional finalists will receive £100 in gift vouchers and £100 for their school. Eight winning designs will be chosen to make up a special set of stamps.
Simon Thompson, Royal Mail ceo, said: “We have been amazed and impressed by the sheer volume of entries. And to have achieved a Guinness World Records title in the process shows how much the UK’s children value those heroes who have kept the nation moving during such a difficult period.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “It is of great credit to the children of this country that in world record breaking numbers they picked up their paintbrushes, pens and paints and paid artistic tribute to the heroes of our coronavirus response. Their brilliant efforts represent the collective gratitude of the nation to everyone who went above and beyond during the pandemic.”