The 20 top-rated secondary schools in Northern Ireland for 2025 - according to the Sunday Times

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 14:13 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 13:00 GMT

This year saw a new school take the coveted top spot for the first time 🏆

Northern Ireland’s highest-performing secondary schools of the most recent exam season have been named.

Each year, the Sunday Times creates a league table comparing the GCSE and A Level results of secondary schools across the UK, in what it dubs its ‘Parent Power Guide’. The new 2025 edition was released this month, shining a light on how Northern Ireland’s schools did in the 2023/24 school year - with selective grammar schools once again dominating the list, as they did in last year’s guide.

The guide ranks secondary schools on two different performance measures; the amount of A*, A and B grades earned out of the total number of A Levels sat by students, which is double-weighted, and the amount of A* and A grade equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system) out of the total number of GCSE exams sat - which is single-weighted to calculate the final score.

How this year’s pupils did in their exams certainly isn’t everything. When considering a prospective school for your child it’s also worth looking at how its performance has trended over time, as well as recent Education and Training Inspectorate reports, and the school’s policies, values, and even extracurriculars, to find the perfect fit.

Here are the 20 schools that came out on top this year:

In the top spot this year was this Quaker-affiliated grammar school in Lisburn - rising up from second place last year. It is a selective school, meaning students may have to pass an exam or meet other criteria to secure a place. This year 85.1% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 75.5% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

1. Friends’ School Lisburn

In the top spot this year was this Quaker-affiliated grammar school in Lisburn - rising up from second place last year. It is a selective school, meaning students may have to pass an exam or meet other criteria to secure a place. This year 85.1% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 75.5% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system). | Google

Photo Sales
Next up is Aquinas, a selective Catholic grammar school in Belfast. This year 86.1% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 72.4% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

2. Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School

Next up is Aquinas, a selective Catholic grammar school in Belfast. This year 86.1% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 72.4% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system). | Google

Photo Sales
Our Lady and St Patrick’s is a Catholic grammar school in Knock, East Belfast. It too is selective, meaning students may have to pass an exam to secure a place. This year 84.7% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 69.8% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

3. Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock

Our Lady and St Patrick’s is a Catholic grammar school in Knock, East Belfast. It too is selective, meaning students may have to pass an exam to secure a place. This year 84.7% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 69.8% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system). | Google

Photo Sales
St Dominic’s is a Catholic girls’ grammar school in Belfast. It is selective, meaning students may have to pass an exam to secure a place. This year 83% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 64.5% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

4. St Dominic’s Grammar School for Girls

St Dominic’s is a Catholic girls’ grammar school in Belfast. It is selective, meaning students may have to pass an exam to secure a place. This year 83% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 64.5% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system). | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandSchoolsGCSEA LevelsSecondary school pupilsParentsBoost
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice