A level Success at Hazelwood Integrated College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hazelwood Integrated College is celebrating success at A level today with 62% of students achieving three or more A levels A*-C and 92% of students achieving three or more A levels grade A*-E.

This is an excellent achievement considering Awarding Organisations have ended any pandemic assessment arrangements, this has been the first year there have been no mitigations to support students, in line with the rest of the UK. Despite a warning to schools that grades would lower, Hazelwood has in fact seen a 6% increase.

Top performing students include Bethany who achieved A* AAA, Jamie who achieved AAB, Katie AAA and Ethan A*, A*, B with many more success stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Results this year have been excellent across the whole curriculum with subjects such as Health & Social Care, Moving Image Arts, Drama, Photography, Travel & Tourism & Sports Studies achieving 100% success at grades A*-C.

Abigail, Jose, Tye, Josh and Ethan

Our students are now set to embark on a new chapter of their lives with many opting for university places ranging from Queens and Ulster University to Liverpool John Moores and Staffordshire for courses such as Criminology, Law, Nursing and Software Engineering. Whilst others are following Further Education pathways such as apprenticeships and foundation courses.