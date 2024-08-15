A level Success at Hazelwood Integrated College
This is an excellent achievement considering Awarding Organisations have ended any pandemic assessment arrangements, this has been the first year there have been no mitigations to support students, in line with the rest of the UK. Despite a warning to schools that grades would lower, Hazelwood has in fact seen a 6% increase.
Top performing students include Bethany who achieved A* AAA, Jamie who achieved AAB, Katie AAA and Ethan A*, A*, B with many more success stories.
Results this year have been excellent across the whole curriculum with subjects such as Health & Social Care, Moving Image Arts, Drama, Photography, Travel & Tourism & Sports Studies achieving 100% success at grades A*-C.
Our students are now set to embark on a new chapter of their lives with many opting for university places ranging from Queens and Ulster University to Liverpool John Moores and Staffordshire for courses such as Criminology, Law, Nursing and Software Engineering. Whilst others are following Further Education pathways such as apprenticeships and foundation courses.
Principal, Máire Thompson is delighted with the results: “I am so proud of all our students, they have shown so much resilience and determination and their hard work has paid off. I would also like to commend our teaching staff, support staff and the wider educational community for going above and beyond for our students.”
