A-levels back to pre-pandemic results for second year in a row: Exams body says Northern Ireland marks 'stable' as slight improvements to A* and passing grades seen
Published today, slight improvements were seen in the number of A* grades won by the province’s pupils, as that category went up by 0.5% compared to the previous year.
And there was also a marginal boost to passing grades at A* to E, which went up by 0.2%.
It means that for 2025, 8.7% achieved at least one A* while 98.7% of exams were passed.
STEM subjects proved popular, with around one-third of all exam entrants sitting tests in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
But foreign languages aren’t doing so well, as less than 3% of exams taken fell into that category. The only language to see an increase in the number of people sitting a test was Irish, while German is doing especially poorly as this year fewer than 50 people sat an A-level exam in it across the whole of Northern Ireland.
Gerry Campbell, chief executive of exam body CCEA, said today’s results reflect the “resilience, hard work and growth” of school pupils, adding the province’s 18-year-olds should be “incredibly proud” of what they have achieved.
He added: “To every student receiving results today – well done, and best of luck as you take your next steps, wherever they may lead. The results you received today are stepping stones to your future, whether that be further education, entering the world of work, or something else.”