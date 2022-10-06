In July 2022 the chair of the Schools' Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG) said the organisation "will endeavour to make information available to all parents, and other stakeholders, in a timely and open manner in the coming months."

There are currently 59 SEAG schools and membership remains open to other schools which have not yet joined.

The company was formed to set a single common post-primary transfer test for Northern Ireland.

A new academic selection test is being launched for Northern Ireland.

Michael Carville, the principal of Regent House Grammar School in Newtownards, is the first chairperson. There are eight directors, including Mr Carville, all of whom are school principals.

The SEAG's single transfer test will replace the current system of two separate tests run by the AQE & the PPTC.

The November 2022 tests run by the AQE & the PPTC will be the last before they are replaced by the new single test in November 2023.

It is planned that the two SEAG Entrance Assessments will take place on Saturday 11 November 2023 (Paper 1) and Saturday 25 November 2023 (Paper 2).

Each paper will feature English and maths questions. There will also be a mixture of multiple choice and open questions. Irish-language versions of the transfer test will also be provided.

It will cost £20 per pupil, or it will be free for pupils who can claim free school meals.