Ballougry Primary School, which is just south west of Londonderry, had been due to shut by August, with the Education Authority saying it was unsustainable, falling far short of the minimum 105 pupils.

A Department of Education spokesman said that a proposal to close the school after this August was published last November. However the public consultation period on the plan was later extended to 23 January this year.

The spokesman added: “The proposal attracted significant correspondence, during the public consultation period, and Department of Education officials are currently assessing this alongside all other pertinent information and evidence in order to provide the decision maker with objective advice to enable them to take a decision.”

Actress Amanda Burton lobbied for her old primary school in Co Londonderry to remain open.

The Education Authority has now liaised with the Department of Education and the school principal to advise that it would not be in a position to close the school in this academic year and that it will continue to operate for the 2023/24 academic year, he added.

The department said that any such proposal is “a complex process and requires careful consideration of all evidence to ensure decisions are taken in the best interests of all learners”.

Former pupil Amanda Burton was among those who called for school to be saved. The Silent Witness actress described the school as "magical" and said it provided great value to the rural community, the BBC reported.