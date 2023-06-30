News you can trust since 1737
Actress Amanda Burton helps delay closure of her old primary school in Co Londonderry

A plan to close a Co Londonderry primary school with 44 pupils has been postponed after help from actress Amanda Burton.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jun 2023, 20:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 20:07 BST

Ballougry Primary School, which is just south west of Londonderry, had been due to shut by August, with the Education Authority saying it was unsustainable, falling far short of the minimum 105 pupils.

A Department of Education spokesman said that a proposal to close the school after this August was published last November. However the public consultation period on the plan was later extended to 23 January this year.

The spokesman added: “The proposal attracted significant correspondence, during the public consultation period, and Department of Education officials are currently assessing this alongside all other pertinent information and evidence in order to provide the decision maker with objective advice to enable them to take a decision.”

Actress Amanda Burton lobbied for her old primary school in Co Londonderry to remain open.
Actress Amanda Burton lobbied for her old primary school in Co Londonderry to remain open.
The Education Authority has now liaised with the Department of Education and the school principal to advise that it would not be in a position to close the school in this academic year and that it will continue to operate for the 2023/24 academic year, he added.

The department said that any such proposal is “a complex process and requires careful consideration of all evidence to ensure decisions are taken in the best interests of all learners”.

Former pupil Amanda Burton was among those who called for school to be saved. The Silent Witness actress described the school as "magical" and said it provided great value to the rural community, the BBC reported.

Plans to close Ballougry Primary School in County Londonderry have been put on hold. Photo: Google Maps.
Plans to close Ballougry Primary School in County Londonderry have been put on hold. Photo: Google Maps.
Related topics:Education AuthorityDepartment of EducationBBC