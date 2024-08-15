Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Almost a third of A-level students in Northern Ireland received a top A/A* grade.

Just over 26,000 received results of A-level and AS-levels on Thursday morning.

This year marks the completion of the transition back from various interim arrangements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, with results described as being comparable with 2019.

Amid periods of lockdown, examinations were cancelled in 2020 and 2021, while mitigations were put in place in 2022 and 2023.

This year, some 30.3% of students received a grade A or above, just up from 29.4% in 2019.

Examinations board CCEA, which issues results in Northern Ireland on behalf of the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), described a milestone year.

They indicated that this year's results are not directly comparable with last year when some 37.5% achieved an A/A* grade when mitigations were in place.

This year there were 32,873 A-level entries.

Some 8.2% of entries achieved an A* (8% in 2019), 30.3% achieved A* - A grades (29.4% in 2019) and overall 98.5% of students in Northern Ireland achieved A*- E grade (98.4% in 2019).

Mathematics was the most popular subject accounting for 9.6% of entries.

It was followed by biology (8.7%), health and social care (7.9%), business studies (7%), history (6.4%), chemistry (5.9%), geography (5.1%), English literature 4.8%), religious studies (4.1%) and physics (3.9%).

Meanwhile, AS-level entries were up from 39,336 in 2023 to 41,180 this year.

In those results, some 26.7% of students achieved grade A (26.4% in 2019) and overall 96.4% achieved A-E grade (95.7% in 2019).

Gerry Campbell , chief executive of CCEA described the results as an "important milestone for thousands of young people across the country", adding that "students should feel proud of their achievements".

"2024 also marks a milestone for examinations as we have completed the first normal exam year since the pandemic began," he said.

"This would not have been possible without the collaboration and hard work of our schools and colleges, and I wish to especially thank them for their support and commitment to our students across Northern Ireland ."

Next week, some 32,000 students will receive the results of their GCSEs.

Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy has encouraged those receiving exam results, and their parents/carers, to contact his department's Careers Service for free, professional, impartial advice and guidance.

"It is important that young people receiving their exam results today know that professional advice is available to help them navigate the next stage of their career journey," he said.

"Whatever results you have received today, my department's Careers Service can outline the wide range of opportunities available, based on the most up-to-date labour market information.

"I want to wish all students best wishes for the future and reassure you the Careers Service is ready to support you on your next steps."