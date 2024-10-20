Army Cadets celebrate 80 years of 'fun friendship and belonging' in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of members from the Army Cadets paraded through the streets of Ballyclare yesterday to celebrate 80 years of the organisation operating in Northern Ireland.

Some 200 young people and 50 adult volunteers, representing both the 1st and 2nd Army Cadet Force battalions, marched proudly through the streets of the first town in NI where they were first established.

Accompanied by the Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Irish Regiment, the parade followed a route from Ballyclare High School to the Town Hall, where Cadet village displays highlighted the achievements of the organisation. The event was supported by 38 (Irish) Brigade who have had a close affiliation with the Army cadets since its inception in 1943 onwards.

Speaking afterward Cadet Sergeant Holly Adrain, from Larne Platoon, explained why the organisation means so much to her.

The Lord Lieutenant of Antrim, Mr David McCorkell meets with Sergeant Major Addison, Lance Sergeant Ashe and Sgt Beckett of the Army Cadet Force in Ballyclare Town Hall.

“The army cadets have given me so many opportunities, I have made friends and memories for life and have developed skills which I would never have gained," she said. "I had the opportunity to attend the 80-year commemorations in Normandy on D-Day and have taken part in shooting and first aid teams. The Army Cadet Force means a lot to me and I am privileged to be part of this anniversary”.

One of the adult volunteers on parade was Regimental Sergeant Major Instructor (RSMI), Robby Thompson, who began his involvement as a cadet 41 years ago but now continues as an adult instructor.

He said: “Over the years the ACF has changed in many ways but what hasn’t changed is that we, as a youth organisation, bring young people off the streets, provide them a safe place to train, instil a set of core values and standards and offer them 'The Cadet Experience' which fundamentally is fun friendship and belonging."

Recently Cadets have travelled to Normandy, Holland, Canada and Poland for both educational and cultural visits and opportunities for cross-community and national and international friendships.

Hundreds of Army Cadets paraded through Ballyclare to celebrate the organisation first arriving in Northern Ireland 80 years ago.

There are currently almost 40,000 Army cadets and 9000 adult volunteers in the organisation across the UK.

The organisation was formed in 1865 by Miss Octavia Hill, a Victorian social reformer and housing and welfare pioneer, who was also instrumental in the creation of the National Trust.

Their motto of “Inspire to Achieve" inspires young people to achieve success in life with a spirit of service to the King, their Country and their local community, and to develop the qualities of a good citizen.

Cadets offer skills and opportunities including Qualifications in Leadership including First aid, Navigation, Competition Shooting, Military Skills and, more recently, healthy minds.

The Cadet Vocational College (CVQO) offers BTEC and City and Guilds qualifications to both cadets and adult volunteers.