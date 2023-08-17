Results in the Province are set to be higher than they were in 2019 but lower than 2022.

In 2019 – the last summer before the pandemic – around one in four (25.4%) UK A-level entries were awarded A or A* grades.

But in Wales and Northern Ireland, exam regulators have said they do not expect to return to pre-pandemic grading standards until 2024.

Students are set to get their AS and A-level results in Northern Ireland this morning

Students could face more competition for university places this year due to a growth in 18-year-olds in the population and international demand, it has been suggested.

Justin Kerr, Head of Careers Service at the Department for the Economy, is advising young people receiving their results, and their parents, to make use of the free impartial advice and guidance offered by the Department’s Careers Service.

He said: “There will be those receiving results today who will be delighted with what they have achieved and will have a clear pathway for their next steps. I know that there will also be others who may be facing disappointment and be unsure of where to turn for advice on the best way forward.

"I want to reassure everyone that advice and guidance is available and the Careers Service is ready to help you access the path best suited to realise your career ambitions.