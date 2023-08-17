News you can trust since 1737
AS and A-level results released in Northern Ireland this morning as Department for the Economy issue advice for parents and students to make informed decisions

Students in Northern Ireland are set to receive their AS and A-level results this morning hoping to receive grades to help them progress on to university, work or training.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 17th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Results in the Province are set to be higher than they were in 2019 but lower than 2022.

In 2019 – the last summer before the pandemic – around one in four (25.4%) UK A-level entries were awarded A or A* grades.

But in Wales and Northern Ireland, exam regulators have said they do not expect to return to pre-pandemic grading standards until 2024.

Students are set to get their AS and A-level results in Northern Ireland this morning
Students could face more competition for university places this year due to a growth in 18-year-olds in the population and international demand, it has been suggested.

Justin Kerr, Head of Careers Service at the Department for the Economy, is advising young people receiving their results, and their parents, to make use of the free impartial advice and guidance offered by the Department’s Careers Service.

He said: “There will be those receiving results today who will be delighted with what they have achieved and will have a clear pathway for their next steps. I know that there will also be others who may be facing disappointment and be unsure of where to turn for advice on the best way forward.

"I want to reassure everyone that advice and guidance is available and the Careers Service is ready to help you access the path best suited to realise your career ambitions.

“This day marks the next step in their career journey and the need to take sound decisions will be of vital importance to their effective career planning."

