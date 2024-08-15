Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballymena Academy Principal Stephen Black says his school has "probably achieved its best ever" A-Level grades in the A*-C category this year.

"We are delighted with the results, obviously, as ever," he told the News Letter. "There has been a lot of success, as the culmination of a lot of hard work, but it is a day of celebration for most.

As expected about 30.3% of A-level entries have been awarded A* or A grades in 2024. Grades were higher in previous years to allowances for the Covid Pandemic, with 37.5% in 2023, 44% in 2022 and a record 51% in 2021.

"From our point of view the outcomes for Northern Ireland, the top grades, are lower than they were last year. But our results have stayed high and our outcomes are comparing more than favorably with results prior to the pandemic.In Northern Ireland he noted that some 30% of results were in the A* - A category but that at Ballymena Academy about 50% of results were A*-A grades.

"So we're very pleased with that. Also, our percentage of pupils that have got three or more A*-C grades, 87%, is probably the best we've had, in what you would call a normal exam year. So we're happy with that".

He noted that even after finishing university, many ex-pupils say that A-levels were "one of the more intense study periods" they have experienced.

For those who just missed the grades for their desired courses, he says they may still be accepted and to be patient.

Some are pursuing "accelerated re-marks" while for others there are many options for courses in clearing."I think, in terms particularly the University of Ulster, there appears to have been a reduction in the grade requirement for some courses, and that has certainly helped some people."

He added: "I guess it has to do with the fact that in Northern Ireland the percentage of top grades has come down quite significantly, as they are brought back to pre-pandemic levels.