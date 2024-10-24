Ballymena boy makes maths count during Maths Week 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maths Week 2024 has been inspiring people to dive into the exciting and intriguing world of maths at events across the island of Ireland.

Enjoying Maths in the City activities organised by the Maths Week Ireland team at Victoria Square Belfast, is two-year old Ollie McKee, from Ballymena.

The festival, now its 19th year, sets out to promote a positive attitude towards maths and its practical applications.

This year, the celebration which took place 12-20th October, and involved over 500,000 participants and brought a vibrant mix of events and activities aimed at making maths fun and engaging for all ages.

For more details on Maths Week Ireland check out the website on www.mathsweek.ie.