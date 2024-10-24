Ballymena boy makes maths count during Maths Week 2024
Enjoying Maths in the City activities organised by the Maths Week Ireland team at Victoria Square Belfast, is two-year old Ollie McKee, from Ballymena.
The festival, now its 19th year, sets out to promote a positive attitude towards maths and its practical applications.
This year, the celebration which took place 12-20th October, and involved over 500,000 participants and brought a vibrant mix of events and activities aimed at making maths fun and engaging for all ages.
For more details on Maths Week Ireland check out the website on www.mathsweek.ie.
Follow Maths Week on social channels: @MathsWeek on Facebook, @mathsireland on Instagram, @mathsweek on TikTok and @mathsweek and #mathsweek2024 on X.