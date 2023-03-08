Bangor Academy will not ‘transform into different school’ by becoming integrated

His comments come as the governors of the controlled secondary school and sixth form college have decided to ballot parents on whether the school should become integrated.

Matthew Pitts, principal of Bangor Academy, which is one of NI’s biggest schools with 1,835 pupils, said that the proposed change was not a transformation.

He said the decision to ballot was taken following lengthy discussions during the past few months.

Peter Weir said that Bangor Academy is already a school with a reputation for taking in pupils from different backgrounds

"All parents and guardians will take part in a ballot to make the decision as to the future direction of our school," he said.

"The board of governors feel this is an affirmation of our current ethos and values rather than a transformation into a different school."

DUP MP Mr Weir said: “Ultimately it’s a matter for Bangor Academy. The school itself is both very large and very successful, it has a very good reputation for taking in pupils from all backgrounds.

"I’m not quite sure what difference being integrated will make to the school to be perfectly honest.”

In terms of schools becoming integrated he said: “If you’re being entirely cynical, sometimes schools will look in the direction of becoming integrated because they think it gives them a bit of additional protection. It’s less likely that someone is going to come in and close an integrated school. I don’t think that’s the case at Bangor Academy.”

Last March the Integrated Education Bill proposed by Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong was controversially passed by Assembly members. With the UUP refusing to back to the DUP’s Petition of Concern, the bill was passed by a vote of 49 to 38.

The bill has been criticised by controlled, maintained and voluntary grammar school governing bodies as well as the four main churches as prioritising "one group of schools above all others".

Alliance MLA Connie Egan said: “Alliance has always championed integrated education and in the last Assembly mandate, worked hard to introduce the Integrated Education Act.