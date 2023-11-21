BBC Northern Ireland politics anchor to train next generation of journalists

One of the most recognisable faces on BBC Northern Ireland is set to start training the next generation of journalists.

Mark Carruthers, who hosts political programmes including The View, Sunday Politics and the Red Lines podcast, has been appointed as a visiting professor of media at Ulster

University.

He is set to share his industry knowledge and experience with Ulster University’s undergraduate and postgraduate students in the School of Communication and Media.

Mr Carruthers said he considers the role to be a great honour.

“What I’m really looking forward to is supporting the next generation of Northern Irish journalistic and media talent in a very practical way,” he said.

“I’m hoping to offer them hands-on experience of front-line reporting. The TV studio on the Coleraine campus is the perfect environment to help them hone their craft, whether that’s in front of or behind the cameras or podcast mics.

“I’m pretty sure that I’m going to learn from the students just as much as I can share with them and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Undated handout photo of Mark Carruthers (left) with the Red Lines podcast team on the DLD campus. Mark Carruthers has been appointed as a visiting professor of media at Ulster University

Mr Carruthers, who is from the North West, will follow in the footsteps of two of his uncles who worked on the Coleraine campus, and also traces a history in the Riverside Theatre on campus where he once acted alongside James Nesbitt in a production of Oliver.

UU provost professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan said she believes Mr Carruthers will inspire students.

“We’re very excited that Mark is joining the Ulster University community in a more formal capacity, having worked with us to host major events such as our tourism summit and recent US trade delegation visit this year,” she said.

“Our students will no doubt be inspired by Mark as he generously shares his perspectives, industry insights and knowledge from an incredible 35-year career spanning the Troubles, the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and all major political milestones in between and in the years since.”