BDO Northern Ireland continue their future investment with 26 new interns

Business advisory firm, BDO Northern Ireland have continued its future investment with the addition of 26 interns who will work across a range of services within the company.

The Summer Placement Programme, which welcomes students and graduates from across Northern Ireland offers participants the opportunity to gain first-hand experience supporting senior teams in the audit, HR and advisory departments.

Laura Jackson, partner at BDO NI said: “Like many businesses in Northern Ireland, BDO NI has adapted to the changing environment over the last two years, offering clients a wide range of alternative ways of providing them with the advice and support they need.

Rokas Gostautas, Chloe Larkin, Dylan Carlisle, Eve Cunningham and Kirsty Lyttle, Laura Jackson, Partner at BDO NI, Clare Morrison, Sally Dagg, Corey Brown, Matthew Shanks, Gerard McCallan, Ailise Ward and HR manager, Lisa McAleer

“As a result, we have continued to grow and that has allowed us to continue to invest in our future.”

Of the 26 new interns, 13 participants are already confirmed to join BDO NI as a permanent member of the team once they complete their studies.

This placement allows them to familiarise themselves with their future workplace, colleagues and clients as well as get a feel for the culture and values of the organisation.

Laura continued: “Like most local companies, we strive for excellence and opportunities to grow, develop and harness emerging talent. Our 26 new interns will get the opportunity to develop their technical knowledge and leadership skills.

“This practical experience allows them to gain insight into the demands of managing multiple projects, liaising with colleagues and clients and meeting deadlines. Many participants in this cohort will be welcomed back to the team as a permanent member once they graduate, so this is an opportunity for them to build a solid foundation whilst they study.”

BDO NI is an award-winning accountancy practice that employs more than 150 people in Northern Ireland. They recently launched their new Agile Working Framework which will support staff with achieving a more sustainable work life balance away from the traditional 9-5 working day.